iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Acquired by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C J Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 39,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.16. 849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,350. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.03. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $97.45 and a twelve month high of $108.56.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.