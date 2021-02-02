Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,739 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 159.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 461.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $234,192.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $2,660,255.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $687,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,718,067 shares of company stock valued at $287,379,498. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.82. 84,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,257,417. Seagate Technology plc has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $77.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.35 and a 200 day moving average of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 58.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

