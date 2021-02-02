Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYG. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 256.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,291.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 182,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 80,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter.

HYG stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,928,609. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.40. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.52 and a twelve month high of $88.49.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

