Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 4,838 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,736,000 after buying an additional 35,472 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 41,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

TLT stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.97. 728,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,249,197. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.61. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $139.01 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

