CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Purchased by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,432,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 176,948 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 1.25% of CubeSmart worth $81,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,029,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,524 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $1,165,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 289,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 197,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

CUBE traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $35.54. 13,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,869. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $35.79.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.66 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 80.47%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 25,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $844,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,380.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.