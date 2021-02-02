Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $26.52 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $26,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 216,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,164,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.67. The stock had a trading volume of 178,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,454. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $202.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

