Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Purchases 2,500 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.10% of ONEOK worth $16,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 180.4% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 106.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.31. The company had a trading volume of 74,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.68.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

