Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 779,500 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,030,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779,500 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Energy Transfer worth $31,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 94,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 55,955 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,579,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after purchasing an additional 29,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.93.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.50. 616,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,665,598. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.60 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

