Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $99.11 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,613,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 243,450 shares during the period. The Southern accounts for approximately 1.4% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.15% of The Southern worth $99,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Southern by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,321,000 after purchasing an additional 822,854 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in The Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,756,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,785,000 after purchasing an additional 133,195 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,302,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,285,000 after acquiring an additional 152,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,887,000 after acquiring an additional 148,470 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,829,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $152,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Southern stock traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $60.33. 199,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,146,222. The company has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $70.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

