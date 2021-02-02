PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Lowered by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,371 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 4.6% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $59,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PayPal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PayPal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5,875.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,493,000 after acquiring an additional 716,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $246.26. 140,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,681,482. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.95. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $254.39. The stock has a market cap of $288.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $229.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.90.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

