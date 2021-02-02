SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 729 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of BAC traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.03. 2,138,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,306,438. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $268.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.98.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

