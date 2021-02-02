Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.0% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGV. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

NYSEARCA:MGV traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.00. 8,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,661. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $90.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.25.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

