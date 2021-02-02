WT Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 42,055 Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

WT Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 42,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000. WT Wealth Management owned approximately 0.33% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,489,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,052,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,989,000 after acquiring an additional 48,996 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1,032.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.62. 6,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,133. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.86. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.08.

