Tfo Tdc LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tfo Tdc LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.8% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

IVV opened at $377.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $375.93 and a 200-day moving average of $351.95. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

