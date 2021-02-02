Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management increased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.17.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $3,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,784 shares of company stock valued at $62,482,722. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM traded up $7.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $389.87. 149,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,242,540. The stock has a market cap of $111.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 489.65, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $77.51 and a one year high of $588.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.51.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

