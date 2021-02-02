WT Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 80.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 488.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINS traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.91. 416,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,507,277. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.17 and a 200 day moving average of $51.89. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $76.88. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.67 and a beta of 1.40.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Pinterest from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.39.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $5,785,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,284,540 shares of company stock valued at $155,469,594.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

