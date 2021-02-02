Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO):

1/21/2021 – Vista Outdoor is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Vista Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $33.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Vista Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at CL King from $31.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Vista Outdoor had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $28.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Vista Outdoor is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – Vista Outdoor was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $29.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

VSTO traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.23. 35,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,879. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $575.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.39 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,056. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth $151,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 99.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

