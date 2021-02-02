Stratis Trading 28.9% Higher This Week (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001910 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 28.9% higher against the dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $68.53 million and $3.28 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000228 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00018559 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 100,074,480 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

