Lisk (LSK) One Day Volume Hits $12.26 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.39 or 0.00003865 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $176.16 million and approximately $12.26 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00019184 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00009844 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,102,242 coins and its circulating supply is 127,167,004 coins. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

