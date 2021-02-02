Rally (RLY) Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Rally has a total market cap of $17.61 million and $588,850.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00047724 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00140026 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00064885 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00250588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00062908 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00036916 BTC.

About Rally

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 tokens. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

Buying and Selling Rally

Rally can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

