Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will announce $1.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.74 billion. Dover posted sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full year sales of $7.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dover.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.45.

DOV traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.32. The company had a trading volume of 12,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,046. Dover has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $130.41. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.91.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $2,915,010.00. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,615,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,257,296,000 after purchasing an additional 647,756 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Dover by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 643,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,230,000 after buying an additional 358,718 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,227,000. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth $25,102,000. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Dover by 469.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 273,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,575,000 after acquiring an additional 225,807 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dover (DOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.