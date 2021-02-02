StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 96.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 256.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 84.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $28.63. The stock had a trading volume of 8,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,777. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.71. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

