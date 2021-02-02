Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Announces Earnings Results

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%.

AKTS stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 52,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,895. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $717.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.40.

AKTS has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $256,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,892,449.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $388,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,374,807.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 162,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,229 in the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

