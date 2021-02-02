Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Announces Earnings Results

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%.
AKTS stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.58. The stock had a trading volume of 52,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,895. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $717.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.40.
AKTS has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.
Akoustis Technologies Company Profile
Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.
