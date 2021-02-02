Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.81. 9,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,583. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $94.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.57 and its 200 day moving average is $84.35.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

