Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.88 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will report $2.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.99 billion and the lowest is $2.80 billion. LKQ posted sales of $3.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year sales of $11.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.47 billion to $11.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $12.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LKQ.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

Shares of LKQ traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.44. The stock had a trading volume of 32,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,072. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $40.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter valued at $39,000. CX Institutional grew its position in LKQ by 727.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

