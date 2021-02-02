iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.71

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.71 and last traded at $44.71, with a volume of 2283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.54.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.54.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $618,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.