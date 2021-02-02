Short Interest in CounterPath Co. (NASDAQ:CPAH) Drops By 41.5%

CounterPath Co. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the December 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CounterPath stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CounterPath Co. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,862 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.07% of CounterPath worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CPAH remained flat at $$3.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 23,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,211. CounterPath has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $5.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 million, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.76.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite that enables consumers and business users to make VoIP audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and Bria Solo, which offers individual users to deploy their own softphones for use against SIP-based call sever.

