Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the December 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $181,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 6.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NAZ traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.31. 8,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,077. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.88. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $16.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%.

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

