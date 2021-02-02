Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.00

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$26.00 and last traded at C$144.57, with a volume of 144672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$142.08.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$192.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James set a C$180.00 target price on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$166.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Desjardins raised Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$174.67.

Get Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$20.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$146.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$144.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82.

Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C$0.56. The business had revenue of C$3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion. Equities analysts expect that Intact Financial Co. will post 9.0493675 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.72, for a total transaction of C$103,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at C$518,792.64.

About Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.