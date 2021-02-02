Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.00

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$26.00 and last traded at C$144.57, with a volume of 144672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$142.08.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$192.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James set a C$180.00 target price on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$166.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Desjardins raised Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$174.67.
The company has a market capitalization of C$20.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$146.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$144.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82.
In other Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.72, for a total transaction of C$103,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at C$518,792.64.
About Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) (TSE:IFC)
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.
Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial Co. (IFC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.