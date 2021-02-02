Geneva Partners LLC Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,002,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,358,058,000 after acquiring an additional 363,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,147,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $828,059,000 after purchasing an additional 87,170 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,193,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,563,000 after buying an additional 701,488 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,722,000 after buying an additional 89,321 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,513,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,965,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.74. 44,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,453. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $97.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.83.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.