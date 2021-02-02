Geneva Partners LLC Makes New $339,000 Investment in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 39.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth $62,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Coupa Software by 140.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 88,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after acquiring an additional 51,888 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 38.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the third quarter worth about $239,000.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $319,566.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,350.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $525,029.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,018.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,201 shares of company stock valued at $66,600,489 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $328.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

COUP traded up $13.67 on Tuesday, hitting $331.47. The company had a trading volume of 36,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,751. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $369.12. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of -154.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

