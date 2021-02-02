M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the December 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGPUF. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get M&G alerts:

M&G stock remained flat at $$2.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26. M&G has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $3.24.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.