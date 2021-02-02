Short Interest in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Declines By 42.7%

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,400 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the December 31st total of 248,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 646,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 132,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global in the third quarter worth $401,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 million. Analysts forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Oxford Immunotec Global
Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.
