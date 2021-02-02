Geneva Partners LLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Geneva Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage makes up 2.2% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 112.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,285 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 82,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.01. 70,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.46 and its 200 day moving average is $83.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. UBS Group upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.05.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

