Wolf Group Capital Advisors Cuts Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors cut its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.3% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,282,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $2,236,000.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VUG stock traded up $5.14 on Tuesday, hitting $261.93. The company had a trading volume of 23,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,341. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.83. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $262.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.