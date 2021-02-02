Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 144.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,958 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DSI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at about $713,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 311.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,690. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $73.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.47.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.