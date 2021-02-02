Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Has $32.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,145,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,358 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF makes up about 13.6% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.52% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $32,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.82. 368,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,635,493. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.