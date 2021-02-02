CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 146 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.1% in the third quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 2.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $3.38 on Tuesday, hitting $245.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,823. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.04. The firm has a market cap of $174.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.80.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

