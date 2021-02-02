Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPK stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.26. 144,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,966. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GPK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

