CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 26,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 644,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,833,000 after purchasing an additional 53,799 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 36,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,098,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE BMY traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.59. 670,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,403,807. The stock has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a PE ratio of -582.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $67.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day moving average of $73.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

Several research firms have commented on BMY. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Gabelli cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.