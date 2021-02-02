Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 42.4% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 23.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KSU traded up $7.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $212.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $223.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.10.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,337.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.55.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

