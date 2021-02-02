NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by American Trust Investment Advisors LLC

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,251 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up 3.9% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 167,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,059,000. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 60,065 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,551,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 526,944 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $83,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI traded up $5.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.91. The stock had a trading volume of 75,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.55. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $182.55.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $1.41. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $1,576,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,820,905.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Reed David sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $444,347.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,393 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,085.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,128 shares of company stock worth $5,768,012 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.04.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.