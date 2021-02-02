Middleton & Co Inc MA Invests $654,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.18. 648,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,550,789. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $330.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.09.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

