SPC Financial Inc. Has $6.03 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.8% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 86,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,034,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $5.40 on Tuesday, reaching $327.82. 1,546,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,550,789. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $330.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $315.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.09.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.