Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,943,000 after acquiring an additional 94,832 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after buying an additional 24,528 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6,618.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 6,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.31.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.46. 187,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,304. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $85.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

