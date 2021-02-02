Ocean Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 1.6% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $328,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $4,885,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $10,132,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK traded up $11.21 on Tuesday, reaching $237.75. 62,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,959. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $247.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.32. The company has a market cap of $89.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

