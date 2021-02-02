Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $550,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Shopify by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Shopify by 2,087.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $78.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,223.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,858. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,164.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,044.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.30 and a 1 year high of $1,285.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 729.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,066.43.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

