Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Short Interest Update

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,400 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 309,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.5 days.

LIFZF stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,668. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.64. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $29.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

