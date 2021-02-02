9,953 Shares in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Bought by Eq LLC

Eq LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.4% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Eq LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 656.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

IVOO stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,048. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.15. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $79.50 and a 1 year high of $167.77.

