iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Up 44.5% in January

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,200 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the December 31st total of 318,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

IGOV traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.19. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,526. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.38. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.